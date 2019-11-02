Colorado State Fair Final Numbers

The final chapter of the 2019 Colorado State Fair is ready to be written with the final attendance and revenue numbers. According to Colorado State Fair the State Fair increased by roughly five percent, with total attendance recorded at 466,380. Fiesta Day attendance alone was 66,630 – the largest it’s been in over a decade.

Dollars and cents from the revenue reports for the 2019 Colorado State Fair show that concert, rodeo and motorsports brought in $731,349. Cash sponsorship’s totaled $526,099. In-kind sponsorship’s totaled $1,204,546. The carnival brought in $754,506 with commercial and food vendors bringing in $1,058,294. Premiums and awards paid out for competitive exhibits came out to $863,832

From law enforcement perspective the Colorado State Fair was fairly well behaved. Police reports at the event decreased again in 2019, continuing the trend for the 5th consecutive year.

A final word from the fair as General Manager Scott Stoller said, “The 2019 season was great for the State Fair both financially and experientially. We are excited to build on this positive momentum in 2020.”