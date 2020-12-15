Columbus, NE man reappointed to Sorghum Checkoff board

A Nebraskan was recently reappointed to the Sorghum Checkoff Board of Directors.

Klint Stewart from Columbus, Nebraska, was reappointed by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue as an at-large member.

Announced during the organization’s annual meeting, five board directors were reappointed or sworn in, each serving three-year terms starting December 2020 and commencing December 2023.

New leadership was also appointed during the meeting, including chairman Kent Martin of Alva, Oklahoma.

“We are deeply appreciative of our board directors—newly appointed, reappointed and retiring,” Sorghum Checkoff CEO Tim Lust said. “The hard work and dedication of these individuals generate opportunity for sorghum farmers and the industry holistically.”