Commodity Classic announces dates for virtual event

Commodity Classic has set the dates for its 2021 Special Edition, which will take place March 2-5, 2021, as a digital experience.

Registration will open Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at CommodityClassic.com. The registration fee is waived for the first 5,000 farmers. All other registrants and farmers after the first 5,000 will be charged $20. The registration covers all online educational sessions and events and access to all archived sessions through April 30, 2021.

Organizers say the digital experience will focus on providing educational sessions and farmer networking opportunities. Participating sponsors will showcase new products, services and innovation through a variety of online presentations, educational sessions and interactive discussions. Additionally, a lineup of agriculture thought leaders, top-yielding farmers, agribusiness representatives and Commodity Classic association leaders are expected to be on the schedule.

In October, Commodity Classic announced that it was pivoting to a digital event due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Commodity Classic was originally scheduled for San Antonio, Texas, in early March.