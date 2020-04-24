Conaway: Latest Coronavirus Package a Critical Interim Lifeline

“America’s farmers and ranchers have suffered through a recession in the farm economy that is now in its seventh year, devastating natural disasters, and now a global health pandemic that has altered life as we know it. During this trying time, rural America has been working overtime to keep grocery stores stocked and food on our tables. This legislation, which is weeks overdue thanks to needless delays at the hands of Speaker Pelosi, funds the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), which are quite literally saving small businesses from collapse. It also clarifies that agricultural producers now have access to both of these critical resources. “While additional help for America’s farm families will almost certainly be needed, this bill does extend a critical interim lifeline to farmers and ranchers who are struggling.”