Conaway: Latest Coronavirus Package a Critical Interim Lifeline

Washington, D.C. – Thursday, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, legislation to provide additional COVID-19 response funds for hospitals and small businesses. House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) released the following statement after voting in favor of this legislation:
|“America’s farmers and ranchers have suffered through a recession in the farm economy that is now in its seventh year, devastating natural disasters, and now a global health pandemic that has altered life as we know it. During this trying time, rural America has been working overtime to keep grocery stores stocked and food on our tables. This legislation, which is weeks overdue thanks to needless delays at the hands of Speaker Pelosi, funds the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), which are quite literally saving small businesses from collapse. It also clarifies that agricultural producers now have access to both of these critical resources.
“While additional help for America’s farm families will almost certainly be needed, this bill does extend a critical interim lifeline to farmers and ranchers who are struggling.”