Congressman Fortenberry receives Golden Triangle Award

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry received the National Farmers Union (NFU) Golden Triangle Award. The award, presented as part of the annual NFU fall Fly-In that brought 380 Farmers Union members from across the country to Washington, DC, is the highest legislative honor.

Fortenberry was one of 26 House and Senate members honored this year.

The Golden Triangle is an annual award presented to members of Congress who have demonstrated leadership and support policies that benefit America’s family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

Fortenberry’s award was presented by Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) President John Hansen and NeFU Vice-President Vern Jantzen during their meeting with him Tuesday morning.

“We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s continued leadership on renewable energy, conservation, rural development, and a wide range family farm and ranch issues that support farm and ranch families and their rural communities,” said NeFU President John Hansen.

“We appreciate Representative Fortenberry’s thoughtful approach to understanding the issues that impact family farm and ranch agriculture and our state, and his always open door.”

Thirteen Nebraskans participated in the NFU Fly-In meetings with members of Congress and their staffs.