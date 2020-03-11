Connealy Selected for NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Gabriel Connealy of Whitman, Nebraska, was selected by the Angus Foundation to represent the Angus Breed at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC).

Connealy is well versed in experience and history within the Angus breed. He grew up working on his family’s Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, where he developed a passion for the industry and a desire to assist in his family business, whose sustenance was built on the breed cattle. This led him to attain his bachelor’s degree in finance and later his master’s degree with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).

In addition to managing the family herd of 3,000 registered Angus cows, he has been a 23-year member of NCBA, served as a voting delegate at the 2019 National Angus Convention, and he has played an important role in the startup of his local Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter in Grant County.

Connealy has had an array of experiences from interning in Argentina with an Angus breeding consultant to regularly hosting both domestic and international tour-groups at his ranch.

“We are excited to have Gabriel Connealy representing Angus at the 2020 NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference,” said Thomas Marten, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “He couples experience, a desire to learn and enthusiasm for the industry, and that will allow him to expand on opportunities presented to him to further his ranch and the industry.”

Every year, the Angus Foundation sponsors an individual to attend and represent the Angus breed at YCC, held May 27-June 4, 2020, in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.