Corn Battles Cheap Oil Over the Fuel Tank | Trading Bits and Bytes | March 27, 2020

In this week’s edition of Trading Bits and Bytes, Clay Patton discusses the factors influencing the commodity trade with John Payne of Daniels Trading in Chicago.
The two discuss the weekly market influences, including the weakening dollar and the Coronavirus.
Other Topics include:
- Lack of ethanol demand
- Large ethanol plants look to idle
- China buys grain this week
- Distributions continue in South America
- Boxed beef demand surges
- What’s next for the protein?
Video: Trading Bits and Bytes for March 27, 2020