Coronavirus Relief Includes $20 Billion for Agriculture

The Senate coronavirus relief package includes an expected $20 billion for agriculture. The relief package worth $1 trillion released this week by Republican leadership in the Senate, however, falls short, according to Democrats. And, Congress will need to act quickly and reach an agreement to pass a bill before expanded unemployment benefits expire.

The Senate HEALS Act specifically provides $20.45 billion in direct funding to the Office of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, but does not make changes to how the Commodity Credit Corporation can spend money, according to the Hagstrom Report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, criticized the Senate bill, saying, “They don’t have money for food stamps, but they have money for an FBI building.” The bill asks for $1.75 billion to rebuild the existing FBI headquarters. The House passed HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill, would raise the max Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, and prohibit the Trump administration from implementing three proposed rules that would cut benefits and eligibility.