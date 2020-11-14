COVID-19 and the 2020 NEFB Annual Meeting and Convention

In response to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the Nebraska Farm Bureau 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention will be limited to a one-day, in-person, voting delegate session. The voting delegate session will be held Tuesday, December 8. There will not be a Member Benefit trade show, nor will there be informational breakout sessions this year. Other activities such as the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet and the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Grower’s Gala will be held as virtual events. For more details, please refer to the schedule of events.

A Note from the President

Dear Farm Bureau Leader,

In response to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the Nebraska Farm Bureau 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention will be limited to a one-day, in-person, voting delegate session. The voting delegate session will be held Tuesday, December 8. There will not be a Member Benefit trade show, nor will there be informational breakout sessions this year. Other activities such as the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet and the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Grower’s Gala will be held as virtual events.

Please know these decisions are not easy. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors recognizes there are wide-ranging thoughts and opinions amongst our members as it relates to the coronavirus. We respect them all. With that said, our obligation to protect the health and safety of our members and staff in these unprecedented times is a top priority.

Electing leadership and developing policy are critical functions of our delegate body. As such, the board and I felt it important these functions continue be held in person, if allowed by health directives. We are committed to operating the delegate session in a physically distanced fashion and will strongly encourage the wearing of masks for all in attendance during the time they are not seated and properly distanced at their delegate table. All Nebraska Farm Bureau staff will be required to wear masks during times in which they are not distanced. Please note, participation during the one-day session will be limited to county Farm Bureau delegates, the State Board of Directors, State Legislative Policy Committee members, and staff.

As noted, other components of the 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention will now be held virtually including the Nebraska Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet to be held Friday, December 4. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Grower’s Gala will also be held virtually, Monday, December 7.

Please refer to the information below to learn more about the ways in which you can engage in Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2020 Annual Meeting and Convention.

Any future changes in the Annual Meeting resulting from increased state or local restrictions will be posted on the 2020 Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention webpage.

As always, thank you for being a Farm Bureau member!

Sincerely,

Steve Nelson

President