COVID-19 case rates among meat and poultry workers decline

A new analysis of independent data for 2020 show that reported new COVID-19 infection rates amongst meat and poultry workers were five times lower in December than in May, while rates in the general population went up by nine times in the same period.

According to data from the Food and Environment Reporting Network, the meat and poultry sector was reported to have an average of 32.64 new reported cases per 100,000 workers per day in January 2021, two-thirds lower than the average of 98.39 new reported cases per 100,000 workers per day in May 2020.

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts commented, “Meat and poultry workers are substantially less likely to be infected with COVID-19 than the general population as a result of the comprehensive protections instituted since the spring of 2020.”

The data comes as the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis launched an investigation into coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide.