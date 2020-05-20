COVID Support Series with Nebraska Corn & its effects on Ag

COVID-19 in one way or another has had an effect on all of us in agriculture. With Nebraska Corn we brought together some of the leaders in the agriculture industry to talk about what they are doing for their members in light of the happenings in the world.

Ryan LeGrand serves as the President and CEO for the U.S. Grains Council. He & I talked about how COVID-19 has changed how they reach out to customers…

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom said there has been a few surprises that have came due to COVID-19…

Roger Berry is Administrator for the Nebraska Ethanol Board. The ethanol industry has been hit hard due to COVID.

Ryan LeGrand serves as the President and CEO for the U.S. Grains Council. He said that there are high hopes going into the future and that includes corn and sorghum…

Kelly Brunkhorst. Executive Director at Nebraska Corn described COVID-19 in one word for his corn growers…

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom talks to be about some surprise that have come in since COVID-19 took over daily lives…