CPI to construct 750,000 bushel bin at Fairmont site

BY Cooperative Producers, Inc. | May 11, 2020
Photo courtesy - Cooperative Producers, Inc.

Cooperative Producers, Inc., has announced its plans for the construction of a new 750,000-bushel bin at their shuttle loading facility in Fairmont, NE. Construction is set to begin this month with completion planned prior to the start of 2020 fall harvest.

“With the support of CPI’s Board of Directors, we believe our Fairmont location is a prime spot for increased capacity,” said Justin Yoesel, Vice President of Grain at Cooperative Producers, Inc. “This is another example of our patrons’ equity being put to work.”

Further details will be available as the project progresses.

Cooperative Producers, Inc. is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in Hastings, Nebraska

