class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421656 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Crop Progress Report | KRVN Radio

Crop Progress Report

BY USDA/NASS DTN | November 18, 2019
Home News Crops
Crop Progress Report
RRN Image/Joe Gangwish

Corn harvested was 76% and soybeans harvested was 91% as of Sunday, Nov. 17, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Winter wheat was 95% planted, 83% emerged and was rated 52% in good-to-excellent condition.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Harvested 76 66 89 92
Soybeans Harvested 91 85 91 95
Winter Wheat Planted 95 92 92 95
Winter Wheat Emerged 83 78 80 86
Cotton Harvested 68 62 58 66
Sorghum Harvested 93 88 79 87

**

National Crop Condition Summary
(VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Winter Wheat 4 10 34 41 11 3 10 33 43 11 2 9 33 46 10

**

National Soil Moisture Condition – 48 States
(VS = Very Short; SH = Short; AD = Adequate; SR = Surplus)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR VS SH AD SR
Topsoil Moisture 5 13 65 17 4 12 66 18 3 7 68 22
Subsoil Moisture 5 14 66 15 5 14 66 15 5 10 67 18
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments