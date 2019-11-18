Corn harvested was 76% and soybeans harvested was 91% as of Sunday, Nov. 17, according to this week’s USDA NASS Crop Progress report.

Winter wheat was 95% planted, 83% emerged and was rated 52% in good-to-excellent condition.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/….

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Harvested 76 66 89 92 Soybeans Harvested 91 85 91 95 Winter Wheat Planted 95 92 92 95 Winter Wheat Emerged 83 78 80 86 Cotton Harvested 68 62 58 66 Sorghum Harvested 93 88 79 87

National Crop Condition Summary (VP = Very Poor; P = Poor; F = Fair; G = Good; E = Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 4 10 34 41 11 3 10 33 43 11 2 9 33 46 10

