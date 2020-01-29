Custer County Corn Growers Highlight Grain Bin Safety

Corn growers from across Custer County came out to the recent Custer County Corn Growers banquet in Broken Bow at the One Box Convention Center. Attendees were not disappointed with a delicious meal of corn fed Nebraska beef and the conversation of good friends.

The main topic of the evening centered around grain bin safety and how to avoid grain entrapment. President of the Custer County Corn Growers Association Guy Mills talked about how he was able to break up a grain clot in his bin this past spring. Following a March snow Mills said he had a small drift in one bin and when it melted the grain clot was very tough. Mills used a commercial air compressor and a few sections of pipe to blow the clot out with pressured air at 250 psi.

Tim Zehnder, Director of Fire Science at Mid-Plains Community College, also spoke at the banquet on the training’s available through the college on what to do in a grain entrapment situation. Mid Plains Community College is the currently the only college in the country with a special grain entrapment simulation training trailer. Zehnder commented that they have done training across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and Colorado.

Clay Govier, Nebraska Soybean Board Member, spoke on his recent international travels with the Nebraska LEAD program. Govier also updated attendees on the recent works of the Nebraska Soybean board.

You can listen to Guy Mills and Tim Zehnder’s comments here.