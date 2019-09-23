Dairy Defined: When Standards Go Horizontal, Be Careful

ARLINGTON, VA – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday is holding a public meeting on “Horizontal Approaches to Food Standards of Identity Modernization” — horizontal being the idea that by making changes to food standards of identity that cut across categories, goals like “innovation” and “flexibility” may be encouraged.

Sounds great, right? Maybe – but Clay Detlefsen, senior vice president for regulatory and environmental affairs at NMPF, is providing comments at the meeting. He says the FDA should proceed with caution. Food products are unique, and an across-the-board approach could have unintended consequences that could harm consumers, he said.

“It’s a nice approach on its face, but I think when you start to get into details, concerns start to surface,” he said. “Consumers definitely could be misled.”