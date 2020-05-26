Dairy Farmers, Pizza Hut Partner to Give Half-Million Pizzas to Graduates

Now through June 4, 2020, high school graduates can claim a free, one-topping medium pizza thanks to a partnership between Pizza Hut and Dairy Management, Inc.

DMI and its checkoff partner, Pizza Hut, joined forces to give away half a million pizzas to the Class of 2020 high school graduates.

The promotion was officially announced on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last Thursday.

“We have a long history of celebrating moments that matter, such as graduations, and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer George Felix. “It’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

Pizza Hut also said they are proud to partner with America’s dairy farmers.

Go to pizzahut.com/gradparty to claim a free one-topping medium pizza. Coupons will be valid through June 4.