Dawson County Cattlemen host first meeting of 2021

Dawson County Cattlemen continued their tradition of monthly meetings in 2021 hosting a meal, speaker and meeting at Kirk’s in Lexington on January 7th. Dawson County Cattlemen’s President Jonathan Garwood presided over the event and was excited to see the large turnout. Garwood commented, “It was nice to see everyone given the struggles many encountered in 2020.”

The keynote speaker for the evening was Brandon Depenbusch with US Cattle Trace. Depenbusch highlighted that US Cattle Trace is a producer lead initiative to have a searchable database or search engine of US cattle. The cattle could be tracked through the production chain with EID ear tag technology. When the cattle moved locations or transferred ownership four data points would could be transmitted to US Cattle Trace. In a disease outbreak event the database could be searched and contact tracing could occur much more quickly. Depensuch in his presentation showcased that US Cattle Trace being a producer lead organization would have a board of producers acting as the gate keepers to this critical information. The presentation inspired friendly questions and conversation from the members in attendance. One of the primary concerns voiced by the members was the possible return on investment in the EID technology and data transmitted.

Current Nebraska Cattlemen’s President Bill Rhea of Arlington was in attendance to the meeting and gave an update on the opening days of the Unicameral. Rhea said there were several agriculture related bills they hoped would be introduced soon.

It was also brought to members attention that the current YCC or Young Cattlemen’s Conference Class had helped craft rural broadband legislation that was expected to enter into the unicameral. Dawson County Cattlemen member Brandon Sorensen is part of the current YCC class.

Just prior to adjournment of the meeting DCC President Garwood encouraged members to come to the upcoming Dawson County Cattlemen’s banquet in February in Cozad.

