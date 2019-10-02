Deere to Lay Off 163 U.S. Workers as Trade War Dents Equipment Demand

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Deere & Co (DE.N) on Tuesday announced indefinite layoffs for 163 U.S. manufacturing workers at plants in Illinois and Iowa that make agricultural, forestry and construction equipment, citing decreased customer demand.

The world’s largest farm equipment maker is reeling from the fallout of the U.S.-China trade war that has slowed purchases from farmers.

Meanwhile, lingering trade tensions have inhibited manufacturing activity and investment in nonresidential construction.

Weaker demand in the latest quarter dented its earnings, forcing Deere to trim its full-year earnings forecast and initiate a review of costs.

In August, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it was assessing its manufacturing footprint as part of the cost structure review.

In an emailed response, Deere said 50 production employees at Harvester Works, which makes large agriculture equipment, in East Moline, Illinois, would be put on indefinite layoff. Separately, 113 workers would be laid off for an indefinite period at its construction and forestry plant in Davenport, Iowa.

Deere’s shares closed on Tuesday down 1.9% at $165.50.

Deere has said it expects industry sales of agricultural equipment to be about the same as last year in the United States and Canada, which account for 60% of its overall business. Sales in the region were earlier projected to be flat to up 5% earlier.