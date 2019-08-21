Delsing and Knobel elected chair and vice chair of Nebraska Wheat Board

Bob Delsing of Hemingford and Mark Knobel of Fairbury were elected chair and vice chair respectively of the Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) during the board’s most recent meeting. Both will serve in that capacity for a period of one year.

Delsing is a fourth-generation farmer raising wheat, corn and runs a cattle operation with his son Scott. They farm in Dawes and Box Butte counties on the land homesteaded by their ancestors. Delsing was recently appointed for a second term as the District 1 director for NWB. He currently represents NWB on the board of directors for U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and also sits on the USW long range planning and audit committees.

Knobel is a fifth-generation farmer. He serves as the President of Knobel Farms Inc., a diversified wheat, corn and soybean farm. He also operates Knobel Seeds, a division of Knobel Farms Inc. producing certified wheat and soybean seeds. He was recently appointed for a second term as the District 6 director and represents NWB on the wheat quality committee and board of directors at USW meetings.

“Bob and Mark are both dedicated and passionate producers,” said Royce Schaneman, NWB executive director. “I look forward to continuing to work with them to promote and advance our wheat industry.”

Members of the Board of Directors are appointed by the governor to serve five-year terms. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board during the first meeting of a new fiscal year.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.