Dep. Sec. Censky Leads Trade Mission to West Africa

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky will lead a trade mission to West Africa, October 28-31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.

“At USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky. “Through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”

Deputy Secretary Censky will be joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and representatives from the following companies and organizations:

AFRO Plus Logistics, Bear, Delaware

American Premier Meat, Connersville, Indiana

American Soybean Association/World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, St. Louis, Missouri

Anna Carter’s The Seed Lady, Los Angeles, California

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chicago, Illinois

Berkeley Capital Group, Inc, New York, New York

Crown Products, Inc, Metairie, Louisiana

CTB, Inc., Milford, Indiana

DAUUS Company, Bloomington, Minnesota

East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio

Fobrose Group, Houston, Texas

Geotan Enterprises, LLC, Humble, Texas

Ghantex Holdings Limited, Houston, Texas

Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., New York, New York

Green Plains Inc., Omaha, Nebraska

Growth Energy, Washington, D.C.

Hills Harvest, College Park, Maryland

International Feed Corporation, Excelsior, Minnesota

I.P.P International, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

JBR International Trade Group, Inc., DuPont, Washington

Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Illinois

Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Illinois

Mariani Packing Company, Vacaville, California

National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Indiana

Neil Jones Food Company, Vancouver, Washington

North Star Food Trading LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Now International, Bloomingdale, Illinois

Oakmont & Associates, Addison, Texas

Perdue Foods, Salisbury, Maryland

Steel City Global Trading, LLC, Enterprise, Alabama

St. Louis African Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis, Missouri

Tam Global Consultants, Portland, Oregon

Tomex Foods, Inc. Lombard, Illinois

Triad Fisheries Ltd, Portland, Oregon

U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Missouri

U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia

United Source One, Belcamp, Maryland

Virginia Natural Beef Inc., Lexington, Virginia

Wakava Food and Beverage, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri

Wygold LLC, Woodland, California

The mission will be based in Accra, Ghana, and will also include buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.