Dicamba Update: Farmers may still use under certain guidelines

The Environmental Protection Agency says farmers and applicators who possessed one of three dicamba herbicides on June 3, 2020, can still use those products. Farmers may use those herbicides, following label instructions, and other state regulations, through July 31, 2020.

That guidance follows a court decision last week vacating the registrations for Bayer’s XtendiMax, BASF’s Engenia, and Corteva’s FeXapan. June 3, 2020, is the effective date of the court ruling. The ruling does not include Syngenta’s Tavium.

Distribution or sale of the three herbicides is prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant. While the guidance from the EPA allows farmers to utilize dicamba on crops already planted this year, the future for dicamba is uncertain.

Companies, such as Bayer, are currently working with the EPA for the registration of products for 2021 and beyond.