Dietetic Interns Participate In Checkoff-Funded Workshops

The Kansas Beef Council (KBC) recently hosted education and media training workshops for students enrolled in dietetic internship programs at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and Kansas State University in Manhattan. More than 30 dietetic interns and faculty members participated in the events. These checkoff-funded sessions are designed to provide accurate, peer-reviewed information and practical experience with beef to aspiring professionals who will reach thousands of consumers with dietary advice throughout their careers.

During the workshops, interns learned about beef nutrition and the current state of protein research from KBC Director of Nutrition Abby Heidari, RDN, LD. Participants also had the opportunity to hear from Kansas ranchers. Wrenn and Arturo Pacheco of Alma met with those attending the KU event, while interns at K-State heard from Myndi Krafft of Phillipsburg.

NCBA Director of Grassroots Advocacy and Spokesperson Development Ryan Goodman presented tips about responding to media questions. In addition, Goodman and Kansas City dietitian Bethany Frazier, MS, RDN, LD, led a workshop on how to conduct food and cooking demonstrations on television and Instagram Live. Students practiced these skills through mock interviews about new protein research and through cooking demonstrations where they grilled top sirloin steaks and discussed how to build a healthy diet with beef.