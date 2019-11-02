Domer Retires After More Than Three Decades With KLA

KLA Vice President of Communications Todd Domer retired October 31 after more than 34 years with the organization. Since February 1985, he has served as editor of the Kansas Stockman and KLA News & Market Report, the voice of KLA radio and television programs, contributor to KLA social media properties and the lead media spokesperson for the organization.

During his tenure at KLA, Domer has worked on behalf of members through challenges including the federal dairy buyout in 1985, passage of a constitutional amendment calling for use-value appraisal on ag land in 1986, approval of the $1.00-per- head beef checkoff in 1988, the first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the U.S. in 2003, helping ranchers devastated by wildfires in 2016-17 and many other battles in between.

“Todd’s contributions have been vital to KLA’s success over the past three and a half decades,” said KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden. “His skills as a spokesman for the livestock industry, combined with his ability to inform KLA members about issues important to their businesses, have made him an especially effective communicator for KLA.”

Domer and his KLA communications team working on the Kansas Stockman magazine are two-time winners of the James Flanagan Award, which is the highest honor presented annually by the Livestock Publications Council (LPC). He has won numerous writing awards from the organization over the years. Domer was inducted into the LPC Hall of Fame earlier this year.

He hopes to spend more time with family, including in the roping arena, where his wife, Marilyn, and both daughters and their husbands enjoy the sport of team roping. Domer also will spend more time with his four grandchildren, who, at very young ages, already share his passion for horses and cattle.

He will be succeeded as vice president of communications by long-time KLA Communications Program Manager Scarlett Hagins, who started work with the association in August 2001. Stories written by Hagins and appearing in the Stockman have won many awards from LPC. In addition to being a key contributor to all of KLA’s communications efforts, she has led initiatives for KLA including the group’s entry into the social media world, several website redesigns and launch of the KLA app.

“Todd’s leadership will be missed, but I am confident KLA’s excellence in communications will continue under Scarlett’s direction,” said Teagarden.