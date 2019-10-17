Dunn, Conaway: USDA Research Developments Remain Top Priority

“Today’s hearing provided a much-needed update on farm bill implementation. Deputy Under Secretary Hutchins is a great asset to America’s farmers and ranchers and we appreciate his candor and his commitment to the task at hand. We also heard more about the relocation of NIFA and ERS personnel to Kansas City. The feedback we are getting from Kansas City is very positive. It’s frustrating to hear my colleagues continue to decry every move made by this administration. House Agriculture Committee Republicans are focused on ensuring USDA is able to move forward and guarantee its research stakeholders have the resources necessary to be successful,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Dunn.



“Times are tough in farm country. USDA’s agricultural research programs are the industry’s foundation to improving productivity, sustainability, and ultimately, profitability. We crafted the research title with this in mind, and I am proud of USDA’s progress in implementing these important provisions,” said Ranking Member Conaway.