Dutch police arrest farmers protesting emission cuts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested dozens of farmers who were blocking the entrance to a waste treatment plant, the latest in a string of protests by farmers angry at government plans to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide.

Police from the eastern Drenthe province said in a tweet Tuesday that they arrested the protesters for ignoring a ban on such protests.

Farmers have been protesting for days, blocking highways and converging in their tractors on the Dutch parliament, as the government attempts to push through a measure to limit the amount of protein farmers can put in their cattle feed.

The agriculture ministry says that reducing the protein will cut emissions of nitrogen oxide, while farmers argue that the move will hurt animal welfare.