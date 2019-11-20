E15 Summer Sales up 46 Percent

Growth Energy recently announced that summer sales of E15 increased 46 percent in 2019, compared to 2019, on a per-store basis. E15 contains 15 percent ethanol or another renewable biofuel and is now often sold as Unleaded 88 at the pump.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says the “explosive growth in summer sales” demonstrates consumers “will come back again and again,” to E15, once available and they know the benefits of the fuel. She says the industry expects to see interest from retailers and consumers alike continue to grow.

2019 also saw an increase in retailers offering E15. Led by Casey’s, the retail industry added 149 stores over the summer months. The 2019 summer driving season was the first summer Unleaded 88 was sold without restriction, and the increase “underscored the fuel’s popularity with drivers” who have logged more than 11 billion miles using E15.

Earlier this month, Growth Energy announced NASCAR drivers surpassed 15 million miles using E15, since launching a partnership with the ethanol industry in 2011.