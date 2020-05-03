Early Registration Open for NCGA National Corn Yield Contest

The National Corn Yield Contest is officially underway, and the National Corn Growers Association is encouraging potential entrants to register early and save on entry fees.

Fees are reduced to $75 until June 30. NCGA points out that a small-time investment now will save some money later in the summer. The contest has been one of the premier events of every corn-growing season since 1965, with the contest offering challenges and rewards to each of the entrants. In 2019, 7,454 growers accepted the challenge of testing their corn production skills and knowledge by competing with proven winners to reach the ultimate goal of being named champion.

NCGA invites American farmers to take advantage of the opportunity to explore new ideas and production techniques while gaining knowledge to enhance future yield potential. Winners will get national recognition in various publications like the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as other rewards from participating sponsors from seed, crop, and chemical companies.

State winners will be honored during the NCYC Breakfast at Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Visit the National Corn Growers website for more information.