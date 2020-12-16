Employment outlook promising for new college graduates in agriculture

A report last week from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Purdue University shows a strong job demand for new college graduates with degrees in agricultural programs.

U.S. college graduates can expect approximately 59,400 job opportunities annually between 2020 and 2025. This reflects a 2.6 percent growth from the previous five years.

Employer demand will exceed the supply of available graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in agriculture-related fields.

A USDA NIFA spokesperson says students studying agriculture “have made a sound career choice and will graduate into a strong and growing job market in the years ahead.”

Graduates earning degrees with emphasis in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment will account for 61 percent of the annual supply pool. Most employment opportunities will be in business and management at 42 percent and another 31 percent in science and engineering.

Openings anticipated in education, communication and government will make up 14 percent, and 13 percent will be in food and biomaterials production.