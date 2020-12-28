Engler entrepreneurship scholarships for high school seniors, college students due Jan. 4

Students passionate about entrepreneurship have until January 4 at midnight to apply for scholarships from the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be an undergraduate student in the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources OR be a transfer student or high school senior planning to declare a major in CASNR.

Applicants must also have had FFA or 4-H experience previously.

In 2020-21, 72 students earned Engler scholarships totaling over $200,000. The scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $6,000 for an academic year with students eligible to reapply each year of their undergraduate career. A limited number of renewable scholarships are also awarded each year.

The application is available at engler.unl.edu/scholarships.