Engler Journey: Dave Lambe

Dave Lambe, M.B.A. is the Chief Learning Officer for the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program. However, he was teaching entrepreneurship before the Engler program got started.

At the same time Lambe finished his M.B.A. to be qualified to teach entrepreneurship, he started his own wholesale cut flower business.

“I started the business from scratch on purpose because I didn’t want to get up in front of a group of students and say, ‘This is how you start a business… And I’ve never done it.'”

Lambe says that one of the unique aspects of the Engler program is that the staff learns alongside the students.

“We make tons of mistakes as staff. We know that. But we want to test things out and try them also. We’re just all humans working together.”

