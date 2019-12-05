Engler scholarship application deadline is Jan. 12

Students passionate about becoming an entrepreneur can now apply for scholarships to the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the 2020-2021 academic year. Incoming and current College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources students are eligible to apply, they just need to have had prior FFA or 4H experience.

Scholarships are awarded annually to Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship students ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 with some awards renewable up to three years dependent on student performance, said the program’s director, Tom Field. In 2019, approximately 60 students received scholarship support from the Engler program totaling $250,000.

To apply, students must complete an application and series of essay questions at https://engler.unl.edu/. Applications are due by midnight on Jan. 12.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program is a unique opportunity at Nebraska designed to empower enterprise builders. Approximately 150 students at the university are pursuing development of their entrepreneurial skills and capacity in the program. Participation in the program is not restricted to scholarship recipients.

The Engler program began in 2010 with a $20 million gift over 10 years from the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation. The purpose of the program is to identify students with the entrepreneurial drive and then foster development of professional skills conducive to success in applying entrepreneurism in agriculture and agribusiness.

For more information about the program, visit https://engler.unl.edu/.