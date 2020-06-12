Ep. 4: Storm overturns pivots, as “roller coaster” year continues | Fridays in the Field with FNBO

EPISODE 4: Chad Moyer brings us the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, this time from North Bend, Nebraska!
Chad visits with father/son duo Chuck and Nike Emanual, who grow corn and soybeans on about 2,000 acres.
Topics covered:
– 2019 flooding cleanup continued into 2020
– Growing season described as a “rollercoaster”
– Recent storm causes damage in the area, including serval pivots that overturned
