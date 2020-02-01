EPA once again affirms safety of glyphosate

The Environmental Protection Agency on Jan. 30, reaffirmed the weed killer glyphosate does not cause cancer.

Glyphosate is the most widely used weed killer in the U.S. The Daily Mail reports that the agency’s regulatory review again reaffirms its stance on glyphosate, the key ingredient in Bayer’s Roundup. The EPA findings come in spite of recent decisions by U.S. juries that found using the weed killer was to blame for causing plaintiffs’ cancer in some trials.

In a statement, the EPA stated, “there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used according to the label and that it is not a carcinogen.”

Bayer, which bought Monsanto, the original maker of Roundup, was pleased with the agency’s findings. The company has long said that glyphosate and Roundup are safe and do not cause cancer.

“Glyphosate-based herbicides are one of the most thoroughly studied products of their kind, which is a major reason why farmers around the world continue to rely on these products,” said Liam Condon, Bayer’s global president for crop science.

Back in 2015, the World Health Organization classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”