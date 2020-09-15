class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485162 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers | KRVN Radio

EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

BY AP | September 15, 2020
Home News Ag Policy
EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

Members of Congress from farm states have heavily lobbied President Donald Trump to reject the waiver requests for months.

Those representing oil producing states supported the waivers which were originally designed to help small refineries but were also granted by EPA in recent years to larger refineries.

The decision comes 50 days before the presidential election in which Trump needs support of farmers to help carry several Midwest states again.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: