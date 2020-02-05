Ethanol Board invites fuel retailers to E15 Workshop Feb. 20 in Lincoln

Dan O’Neill, president and CEO of Kwik Stop Convenience Stores, attended an E15 Retailer Workshop. Now, O’Neill will be adding blender pumps for E15, E30 and E85 at five Kwik Stop locations. According to the Board, O’Neill is one of many attendees who have given positive feedback and plan to start the process of selling E15.

“Since January 2019, we’re aware of more than 30 new E15 locations in Nebraska, bringing the total to more than 85 in the state,” said Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator. “And that number is quickly growing. It is very encouraging and it shows that retailers are seeing the value in adding E15. We’re hosting these free workshops to make the process even easier. Our speakers present but also answer questions about regulations, share the hiccups they may have faced, and talk about grants to make implementation more affordable.”

The Board will host its third E15 Workshop Feb. 20 at Hyatt Place in downtown Lincoln, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), will kick off the workshop as keynote. According to RFA, there was enough E15 sold in 2019 to fuel nearly 650,000 vehicles for the entire year. RFA noted there are many reasons for continued optimism, including the USDA’s new Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program that is in the works, and the administration has committed to streamline E15 labeling and to reduce other barriers.

Some retailers have been reluctant to retrofit their pumps for E15 due to misconceptions about cost and installation.

“Many gas stations can begin to sell E15 with very little investment in their current infrastructure,” Berry said. “That’s why we are holding this complimentary workshop to debunk the myths and allow retailers to hear firsthand from others who’ve gone through the process.

Berry explains that the installation depends on everyone’s unique circumstances, but it can be as simple as a quick switch

“If a pre-blended E15 is available at the rack where the fuel retailer sources their fuel, they can often times replace one of their current choices, such as an 89-octane mid-grade that they generally sell less of, with very little to no investment. The retailer does not have to install the more expensive blender pumps in order to sell E15.”

Additionally, some of the cost burdens can be relieved through various grant programs that award qualifying retailers money for equipment and infrastructure to offer higher blends of ethanol fuel.

To see the full agenda and to register, please visit ethanol.nebraska.gov.