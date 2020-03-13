EU Trade Official Cancels Trip to U.S., Canada

European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan canceled plans to travel to the U.S. and Canada next week due to the coronavirus. An EU spokesperson told Politico, “The trip has been canceled and will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” adding, “If necessary, contacts will continue through other means.”

Hogan was scheduled to visit the United States while the U.S. and EU are working on a mini trade deal, one that U.S. agriculture interests hope will successfully include agriculture provisions.

However, his visit next week was for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event. Hogan also canceled his planned trip next week to Canada to discuss World Trade Organization reforms. Both events are postponed or canceled. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced U.S./EU travel restrictions for 30 days, requiring foreign nationals to test for COVID-19 before flying. Last week, Hogan reported the U.S. and the EU were “taking slow, small steps” toward a mini trade deal.