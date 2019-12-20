Ex-Indiana farm worker gets probation for abusing calves

A man accused of abusing calves on a large northwestern Indiana farm has been sentenced to a year of probation after a felony charge was dropped.

Officials said in June that 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three former employees of popular agritourism destination Fair Oaks Farms charged with a misdemeanor for animal cruelty following the release of undercover video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves.

Gardozo-Vasquez pleaded guilty Monday before being sentenced. He had also been charged with, a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. Journal and Courier reports the prosecutor dropped that charge.