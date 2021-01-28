Executive order seeks to conserve 30% of U.S. lands, oceans by 2030

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that his administration says will help restore balance on public lands and waters.

The executive action focused on climate change directs the Interior Department to outline steps to achieve the President’s commitment to conserving at least 30% of land and water by the year 2030.

Interior will undertake the process with broad engagement, including agricultural and others, to identify strategies that reflect the priorities of all communities. The Biden Administration says it will work to achieve the goal by supporting local, state, private, and tribally led nature conservation and restoration efforts that are underway across America.

The action also directs the Interior Department to pause new oil and natural gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters.

The Biden administration says the order will create jobs, and provide a path to align the management of America’s public lands and waters with the nation’s climate, conservation, and clean energy goals.