Explosion reported at Dodge City Cargill beef plant

Explosion reported at Dodge City Cargill beef plant

BY Clay Patton | October 17, 2019
An explosion has shut down all production at the Cargill Protein Plant in Dodge City Kansas according to the companies media relations director, Daniel Sullivan.

Early this morning an explosion rocked a small stand-alone building at the facility. Two employees were transported to an area hospital for burns. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Cargill expects to operational soon and says it will meet customer commitments. The company says it is grateful for its partnership with local emergency medical response teams.

As a result of the explosion live cattle and feeder cattle futures are lower.

