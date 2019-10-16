Extension Crop Insurance Workshop in Grand Island Oct. 30

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 16, 2019 – Nebraska Extension’s upcoming crop insurance workshop, “Disasters, Farm Bill, Trade & Hemp … Oh My!,” will offer information and resources to help agricultural professionals and their clients make more profitable risk management decisions.

The workshop will be held Oct. 30 in Grand Island, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road. Registration is $100 (with a $20 late fee applied after Oct. 25) and may be completed at cropinsure.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-1742.

The day will feature a panel discussion on natural disasters, plus sessions on farm policy, market outlook, trade education, utilizing crop insurance, and hemp policy and risk management. Speakers and presenters will include Nebraska Extension experts and representatives from the Department of Agriculture, USDA Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA Risk Management Agency.

The workshop aims to give professionals the ability to design an appropriate risk management plan for their own farm or ranch, or for their clients. The information will be relevant to a variety of people in agriculture, including growers, ranchers, crop insurance agents, lenders, farm managers, brokers, merchandisers, consultants and financial advisers.

The Nebraska session is part of a workshop series taking in place in four states. It was created in partnership with Extension departments at Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University and Colorado State University.

“Disasters, Farm Bill, Trade & Hemp … Oh My!” crop insurance workshop series

Brush, Col.: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. MDT

Event Center at Brush Fairgrounds

Grand Island, Neb.: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. CDT

Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road

Salina, Kan.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. CDT

Tony’s Pizza Event Center, 800 The Midway

Enid, Okla: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. CDT

Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow