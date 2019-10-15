Extension, Farm Service Agency Plan Farm Bill Education Meetings Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 15, 2019 – University of Nebraska Extension and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Nebraska are planning a series of Farm Bill education meetings in late November through December to assist producers as they begin to make farm-bill related program decisions.

The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law last December, reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) commodity crop safety net programs that were in the 2014 Farm Bill, however producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions over the coming months.

“These in-person meetings are being planned as a supplement to available online resources,” said Nancy Johner, State Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska. “We encourage producers to educate themselves on the ARC and PLC changes, and then plan to attend a meeting in their local area for additional informational support.”

“While the ARC and PLC programs and enrollment decision may look familiar, the circumstances for a new decision are very different than they were in 2014,” said Brad Lubben, Extension Policy Specialist at UNL. “Education and analysis will help producers prepare for the decisions they have ahead.”

Information regarding 2018 Farm Bill resources can be found at farmbill.unl.edu or at the Nebraska FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/ne.

Meetings are being planned for 28 locations across the state. Details, including locations, dates and times will be announced in early November and will be available at the farmbill.unl.edu website. All meetings will be free and open to the public.