Extension webinar on drought management for ranchers

A Nebraska Extension webinar scheduled for Thursday at noon will focus on the financial impact of drought on ranchers and discuss available tools to help guide decision-making.

Drought: Financial Implications of Possible Decisions will look at drought conditions in the state so far this year and detail how research, financial modeling and tools that project financial outcomes can help ranchers make decisions while adjusting to the problems.

The webinar is part of an ongoing weekly series, produced every Thursday at noon, by the extension Farm and Ranch Management Team in the Department of Agricultural Economics. It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu.