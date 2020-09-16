Extension webinar to cover cattle industry shocks, producer response

Lincoln, Neb., Sept. 16, 2020— An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will feature Jay Rempe, senior economist with Nebraska Farm Bureau, discussing recent shocks in the cattle industry and producer response in the state.

“Troubles in the Cattle Markets: A Farm Organization’s Response” will be presented on Sept. 24 at noon by the extension Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics, as part of its weekly webinar series.

Events over the last year have driven to the surface long-standing questions concerning the cattle markets and market structure, which have resulted in numerous proposals being offered in Washington D.C. In response, the Nebraska Farm Bureau created a task force of cattle producers to study current markets and offer policy suggestions and recommendations. Rempe will discuss recent market events, responses by producers, the task force’s work and what has been learned about Nebraska’s cattle industry relative to the country.

A graduate of the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Rempe majored in agribusiness as an undergraduate and earned a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics in 1993. As the senior economist at Nebraska Farm Bureau, he his responsible for agricultural economic outlook, policy analysis, research and education programs. He previously served as vice president of governmental relations for Farm Bureau.

Registration for the webinar is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.