Extension webinar to cover updated crop production budgets, new online budgeting program

A Nebraska Extension webinar on Thursday at noon will cover highlights from the 2021 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Crop Budgets and provide an introduction to the new Agricultural Budget Calculator online program that is now available for use and testing.

Glennis McClure, extension educator and farm and ranch management analyst, will present on updates to this year’s crop budgets, how the projections were developed and how the information can be used by farm managers in their operations. The 2021 budgets are available in PDF format, as well as Excel, which can be updated by the user to match their crop production operations and expenses. The university’s crop budgets are published at cropwatch.unl.edu/budgets and include 83 production budgets for 15 crops, as well as information on budgeting procedures, standard costs used and a production cost summary.

McClure will also demonstrate the new Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) — a new web-based enterprise budgeting program developed by the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Currently in its testing phase, the ABC program allows managers and producers to enter their field operation procedures, machinery information, prices, and projected revenue, to calculate returns above cash and all costs. The program allows for ease of use in customizing crop enterprise budgets.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.