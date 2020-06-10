Extension webinar to focus on grain marketing, economic challenges

Farmers and ranchers continue to face many challenges in 2020. From a global pandemic to falling oil prices, the past several months have led to challenges for many producers.

Meeting the challenges with the agriculture industry with a consistent marketing approach will be the focus of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar on Thursday at noon (CST).

“Farm Survival Marketing Strategies” will be presented by Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team as part of their weekly series of online workshops.

Robert Tigner, an agricultural systems economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, will present on marketing strategies designed to reduce risk and ensure cash flow in 2020.

The webinar will be held live on Zoom and run for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants.

Registration is open to everyone at https://go.unl.edu/manage2020.