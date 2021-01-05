Extension webinar to prepare ag producers for loan renewal

A Nebraska Extension webinar planned for Jan. 14 at noon will feature a panel discussion offering strategies for agricultural producers to prepare for operating loan renewals.

The webinar will focus on balance sheets and cash flows, including details on how to value assets and inventory, refinancing, correcting negative working capital and more. It is the first in a series of webinars designed to assist farmers and ranchers to better understand their financial positions.

Panelists will include Dallas Zimbelman, branch manager of Archer Credit Union, and Nebraska Extension agricultural economists Jessica Groskopf and Austin Duerfeldt.

The webinar is presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.