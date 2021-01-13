Farm Bureau names 2021 Farm Dog of the Year

The winner of the 2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award is Bindi, an Australian shepherd owned by a New York Farm Bureau member.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, with support from Nestlé Purina PetCare, recognized Bindi, four regional runners-up and a People’s Choice Pup at the American Farm Bureau Virtual Convention that wraps up on Wednesday.

Bindi, the grand prize winner of the 2021 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year award, is five years old and has been part of the family dairy farm since she was a puppy.

The contest celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America. The contest is popular with farmers and the general public alike, reaching nearly 400,000 users on social media through People’s Choice Pup.

“Bindi is especially good at working in tight spaces to help move animals around the farm. She stays calm even when the calves kick up their heels at her,” Sonja explained. Bindi’s also very protective, and once pushed back a heifer (young cow) that had pinned Sonja in the corner of a pen.

The grand prize included $5,000 in prize money, a trophy plate, a year’s supply of dog food and other Purina products for Bindi.