Farm Credit Statement on USDA Announcement of Ag Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose made the following statement regarding Friday night’s announcement of aid for farmers and ranchers.

“On behalf of Farm Credit, we thank Secretary Perdue and President Trump for their quick action to provide much needed direct assistance to farmers and ranchers. U.S. ag producers face unprecedented interruptions in the food/ag supply chain because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This latest blow comes after multiple years of low commodity prices, disastrous weather and global trade disruptions.

“A direct infusion of cash to farmers and ranchers will help secure the food supply chain during this pandemic. We encourage Congress and the Trump Administration to ensure that the aid reaches all hard-hit sectors of agriculture, especially livestock, dairy and produce.

“While we anxiously await the details of the assistance, we pledge to continue fulfilling our mission and supporting our customer-owners as they work through with this ongoing crisis.”