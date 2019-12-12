Farm Groups Partner to Help Farmers Manage Stress

Top farm organizations Wednesday announced a partnership to address high levels of stress affecting farmers and ranchers.

Farm Credit, the American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union, announced the partnership that will provide training to individuals who interact with farmers and ranchers.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says the partnership will “help our members recognize the warning signs and empower them to get help for their friends.” In a national Morning Consult poll commissioned by AFBF in April 2019, a strong majority of farmers and farmworkers said financial issues, farm or business problems, and fear of losing the farm, impact the mental health of farmers and ranchers, and nearly half of rural adults said they are personally experiencing more mental health challenges than they were a year ago.

Research also shows that while farmers experience higher levels of psychological distress and depression than the general population, they are less likely to seek help for mental health issues.