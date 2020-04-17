Farm Lending Activity Slowed in the First Quarter

Conclusion

Although lending activity remained elevated, the total volume of new loan originations declined in the first quarter of 2020. Contrary to the overall trend, growth in operating loans increased compared with last year. Although it is unclear exactly how events related to the COVID-19 pandemic will affect farm lending moving forward, demand for farm loans may increase as economic disruptions associated with the pandemic could put additional pressure on farm finances. In the midst of substantial declines in prices for key agricultural commodities in March, the outlook for the farm sector and agricultural credit conditions again may be influenced by support from government programs.